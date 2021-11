CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The deadline to register for Texas State Aquarium's winter camp is 4:00 pm Thursday.

The adventure starts next week, 11/22-11/23 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Students from grades 1-5 can learn all about the ocean.

Students attending will need to take a light jacket, lunch and refillable water bottle. Cost of camp is $45 per day. To register, click here.