Texas Senator Ted Cruz met with former President Donald Trump

PALM BEACH, Florida — Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz met with former President Donald Trump at Trump's Mar-a-Lago property Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

Cruz tweeted a photo of himself enjoying dinner with his one-time rival.

He's in great spirits! We spent the evening talking about working together to re-take the House & Senate in 2022.

Cruz says Trump was in great spirits as they spent the evening talking about working together to retake the house and senate in 2022. Trump and Cruz spent years at odds, but Cruz became a loyal ally to Trump during his impeachment,

