Whataburger offering new fall merchandise

Fall is here, which means along with other seasonal items you'll be seeing Whataburger's newest merchandise for sale.
Whatburgercooler927.png
Posted at 7:59 AM, Sep 27, 2021
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Fall is here, which means along with other seasonal items you'll be seeing Whataburger's newest merchandise for sale.

Among the more notable new products include a Playmate Elite cooler and a fanny pack.

These came out of the collaboration between Whataburger and the Katy-based Igloo company.

The cooler will cost $49.99.

And the fanny pack is $29.99.

Other new products include socks, long-sleeve shirts, hoodies, and Yeti cups that will also be for sale.

For all of the latest products, check out Whataburger's website here.

