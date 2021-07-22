ERCOT officials say grid ready for expected heat wave

AUSTIN, Texas — ERCOT officials expect the state's troubled power grid will be able to withstand expect surges in customer demand despite an expected heat wave across the state next week.

Public Utilities Commission Chairman Peter Lake and ERCOT Interim President and CEO Brad Jones conducted a press conference Thursday morning in Austin on the operational changes their organizations are making to improve grid reliability as the hottest days of summer approach.

The leadership says Texas’ troubled power grid could see record levels of demand next week with record heat projected across the state. No power blackouts are expected, but Jones says calls for conservation could happen.

Jones said some conservation alerts could be generated when demand peaks.

"It's something that is used across the country, across the world," he said. "During ERCOT's conservation alerts in June, there were also conservation alerts on the west coast, the east coast, and in Chicago."

Jones and Lake made assurances that the grid will be stable.

Jones says next week ERCOT could have as much as 80,000 megawatts of electricity on the grid if needed.The projected peak for 2021 is 77,144 MW.

ERCOT forecasts a demand of 74,000 MW next week. The current record of demand they have handled is 74,820MW.

“We expect to have sufficient generation to serve all Texans," Jones said.

ERCOT officials say they inspected 31 power generation sites before June, and will soon do site visits to locations that had problems during Winter crisis.

Lake says ERCOT has already completed 20 initiatives in a 60-point "roadmap to improving grid reliability" to improve consumer service. The work they have done has "completely reorganized the way ERCOT is run," he said.

Officials are determined to improve its image among Texans after their problems handling customer demand during February's Big Freeze.

"We're working off the two guiding principles, first reliability, second accountability," Lake said.