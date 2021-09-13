Watch
WATCH LIVE: David Lee Espinoza's funeral Monday in Laredo

KRIS file photo.
The remains of Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza arrived in Laredo on Friday.
Posted at 11:50 AM, Sep 13, 2021
LAREDO, Texas — Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza’s last journey through Laredo to his final resting place will take place on Monday.

His funeral services will begin at noon Monday. You can watch the events here.

The Rio Bravo Native was one of 13 service members killed when two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport in late August.

After the service Espinoza will receive a final tour of Laredo from the funeral home to St. Patrick’s Church.

He will then be taken to his alma mater, Lyndon B. Johnson High School, one last time before he burial at Laredo City Cemetery.

