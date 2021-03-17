Abbott blames Biden administration for unaccompanied minor crisis

DALLAS, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday the state's border is unsecured. And he believes the state's recent surge in asylum-seeking minors coming over from the United States-Mexico border will continue surging if allowed.

Abbott blamed the administration of President Joe Biden for most of the responsibility of this influx.

The governor spoke from a Dallas hotel across the streat from the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center, which has become a temporary FEMA shelter to house more than 3,000 unaccompanied boys aged 15-17.

Abbott said the administration has caused the surge and need for such housing sites, which he says will only keep growing.

"These sites are a direct result of President Biden's reckless open border policies that are causing a surge in cartel activity and crossings," Abbott said Wednesday. "This administration has yet to provide answers that Texans deserve."

Others who spoke at the press conference included Texas Department of Public Safety Director Col. Steve McGraw and Andrea Sparks, the director of the Office of the Governor's Child Sex Trafficking Team.