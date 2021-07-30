Watch
WATCH LIVE: Abbott speaks at Texas DPS Commencement Ceremony

Posted at 9:39 AM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 10:56:23-04

AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott will deliver the keynote address at the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Commencement Ceremony.

According to a release from the A-2021 Trooper Training Class has 145 graduating recruits, which will be the largest graduating class in the history of the Texas DPS. The class also will have the largest ever number of female DPS recruits in its graduating class.

The conference is slated to begin at 10 a.m. and will be live-streamed from the Great Hills Baptist Church Worship Center in Austin.

