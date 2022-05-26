Uvalde-area community steps up to offer support.

People stood in line for as long as it took for a single purpose Wednesday in Uvalde.

“They want to feel like they are doing something right,” said Liz Morales, the spokeswoman for the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center, San Antonio’s primary blood bank. “For the families.”

People throughout the community and beyond want to do something to help, like give blood to those impacted by Tuesday's deadly school shooting.

Do something; like giving flowers.

Cristella Leipzig’s relative, 10-year-old Jose Flores, was one of the children killed in his classroom Tuesday.

“Just care for one another dearly,” she said. “Wholeheartedly. And just love thy neighbor at this time.”

Leipzig said she sees strength in the people around her just trying to cope.

“That is one thing,” she said. “As a community, we come together and just help everyone. And that's just amazing. We have a lot of prayer groups going around. We're just grateful to have a lot of that right now”.

Others are doing something, such as traveling from nearby San Antonio to bring furry, four-legged comfort to first responders who, too, are grieving.

“We're giving, and have each other's backs,” said Canines for Christ Therapy Dogs’ handler Kris Blair. “Especially in times of trial.”

Therapy dogs help ease the pain, even just for a moment.

“Who doesn't like something fluffy and cuddly to give a hug to, and get some reassurance from,” she said.

Reassurance is what drove Amber Ybarra all the way from San Antonio to her old neighborhood right next to Robb Elementary.

“My home’s actually right down the street,” she said. “At the end of that stop sign is where I grew up.”

Ybarra went to school at Robb – her aunt, Eve, was one of the teachers who died there.

“She is just an amazing human being,” Ybarra said. “She loved everyone with a full heart. She was the laugh of the entire -- all the times we had; family gatherings.”

Now the laughs are replaced with sorrow,

Now more than ever: do something.

Kindness is truly needed for Uvalde.

“I hope these families are open to receive as much as people are willing to give,” Ybarra said.

Ybarra went right to the activity center to give blood for those in need right after talking with KRIS 6 News.