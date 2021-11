CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud will conduct an open house at his Corpus Christi offices on Friday to hear from his constituents.

Cloud said his office will assist voters with issues like Social Security checks and VA benefits.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. today at his offices, 555 Carancahua St. in Tower Two, suite 980.