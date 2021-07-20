Watch
TXDOT launches safe driving campaign

KRIS file image.
Posted at 1:55 PM, Jul 20, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — TXDOT is launching a "Be Safe, Drive Smart" campaign urging drivers to make safety their top priority when getting behind the wheel.

The program aims at reminding motorists to give their undivided attention to the road when traveling, buckle up and practice patience when on the highway.

TXDOT says this is especially important in areas with active gas and oil industries, like ours, bringing in more traffic and large trucks to rural areas.

More than 900 people died last year due to crashes across Texas.

The campaign is a year-long public safety campaign to reduce the number of fatalities on Texas roads.

