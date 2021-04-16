Two men dead after officer-involved shooting in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Two people are dead after a San Antonio police officer exchanged gunfire with a driver after during a routine traffic stop Friday morning on the West Side of the city.

WOAI-TV San Antonio reports the incident occurred about 11:30 a.m. Friday off Pinn Road and near Westfield.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told WOAI that the incident began with a routine traffic stop.

McManus said that the officer pulled over the truck for an unknown reason with three people inside. The conversation between the driver and officer was very casual, but at some point, the driver pulled out a gun and opened fire on the officer, McManus said.

The officer was hit in the hand and was able to return fire while he was backing away from the incident. His shots hit the male drive and passenger as well as another female passenger in the car.

WOAI-TV reports the two men were pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to the hospital with wounds to her upper chest. There is no word on her immediate condition.

The officer was taken to the hospital for treatment of his wounds.

We'll have more on this story as we learn about it.