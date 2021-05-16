Watch
Toddler found dead with multiple injuries, man arrested

KXAS
Posted at 10:50 AM, May 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-16 11:50:48-04

DALLAS, Texas — A toddler was found dead in the middle of a street in Dallas, Texas.

Officials say the body of the four-year-old boy was discovered early Saturday morning.

He was found with multiple wounds - but officials didn't say how he was killed - only that an "Edged weapon" was used.

Later in the day, a man was arrested in connection to the death.

The suspect's name hasn't yet been released.

Dallas police department units including child abuse and homicide are investigating.

The FBI's crime scene unit is also assisting.

