Toddler found dead with multiple injuries, man arrested

DALLAS, Texas — A toddler was found dead in the middle of a street in Dallas, Texas.

Officials say the body of the four-year-old boy was discovered early Saturday morning.

He was found with multiple wounds - but officials didn't say how he was killed - only that an "Edged weapon" was used.

Later in the day, a man was arrested in connection to the death.

The suspect's name hasn't yet been released.

Dallas police department units including child abuse and homicide are investigating.

The FBI's crime scene unit is also assisting.