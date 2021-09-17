Thousands of migrants gathering under border bridge

DEL RIO, Texas — Texas officials say thousands of migrants have gathered under a bridge along the U.S. southern border with Mexico in Del Rio.

The mayor there says 8,500 migrants are waiting to be taken into custody under the Del Rio International Bridge.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the bridge is being used as a temporary staging site because of the shade it provides.

Del Rio's mayor has asked the Department of Homeland Security to step in to help.

"Because we have unlimited crossings, the Border Patrol is unfortunately strained to its limit beyond limit now here in the Del Rio sector," Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano said. "And we just don't know who's crossing and that leads to a whole other set of variables, terror, threats, safety threats, and people that just want to target a vulnerable population."

U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-San Antonio) posted on social media that Border Patrol agents say it could take weeks to process the large group. And more people may be on the way.

Customs and Border Protection says more Border Patrol agents will be sent to assist with the Del Rio area.

