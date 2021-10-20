Third special session ends with key legislation approved

AUSTIN, Texas — Tuesday marked the end of the third special legislative session called by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Highlights from the 30-day session include, the re-drawing of the state's political maps based on the latest census data.

These new maps, which many feel focus on solidifying the GOP's stronghold across the state and protecting incumbents, could change due to legal challenge.

State lawmakers didn't pass legislation to stop vaccine mandates by state entities like hospitals and private businesses. The governor's executive order banning vaccine mandates, however, is still in effect.

And legislation restricting transgender student athletes from playing on school sports teams that align with their gender identity also was approved.