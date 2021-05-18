The King of Country Music returns to perform at RodeoHouston 2022

HOUSTON, Texas — The show must go on!

This as organizers with the The 90th anniversary Houston Livestock and Rodeo announced they will scheduled the rodeo show for 21 days Monday, Feb. 28, 2022 through Sunday, March 20, 2022.

And, the event includes an extra day and a concert-only performance by country music icon George Strait.

“What better way to celebrate the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s 90th anniversary than with a special, concert-only performance by the ‘King of Country’ music himself,” said Rodeo president and CEO Chris Boleman. “After a couple of particularly challenging years, our thousands of dedicated volunteers simply can’t wait to welcome everyone back to the Rodeo grounds for a Texas-sized celebration of Western heritage that will be well worth the wait.”

Strait’s full-length evening concert will be held in NRG Stadium on the final night of the 2022 Rodeo.

In a news release, it states, "There is no rodeo performance scheduled before the concert, however, all activities on the grounds, including shopping and dining areas, carnival, livestock and horse show competitions, and other exhibits and attractions at NRG Park, will be open to the public on March 20."

