Watch
NewsTexas News

Actions

The humble concha exalted in San Antonio museum exhibit

These sticky, sweet breads are a South Texas staple
items.[0].videoTitle
Comfort food comes in all shapes and sizes.
Concha art
Posted at 1:08 PM, Oct 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-13 14:31:56-04

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Comfort food comes in all shapes and sizes.

And for Latino families, nothing is more nostalgic - or satisfying - than a concha.

It's a delicious type of sweet bread that is often served at breakfast.

After studying all the nooks and crannies, artist Eva Marengo Sanchez painted conchas for a new exhibit at the McNay Art Museum in San Antonio.

"I think that food is just so close to our identity, Sanchez said. "I just feel so happy when I'm eating just like physically and in like my brain is just happy."

The museum's curator says this exhibit shows the talent of Hispanic artists thru something we can all relate to - food.

The exhibit is on display through Jan. 23, 2022.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School because of inclement weather

State of Education