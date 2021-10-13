The humble concha exalted in San Antonio museum exhibit

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Comfort food comes in all shapes and sizes.

And for Latino families, nothing is more nostalgic - or satisfying - than a concha.

It's a delicious type of sweet bread that is often served at breakfast.

After studying all the nooks and crannies, artist Eva Marengo Sanchez painted conchas for a new exhibit at the McNay Art Museum in San Antonio.

"I think that food is just so close to our identity, Sanchez said. "I just feel so happy when I'm eating just like physically and in like my brain is just happy."

The museum's curator says this exhibit shows the talent of Hispanic artists thru something we can all relate to - food.

The exhibit is on display through Jan. 23, 2022.