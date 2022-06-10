The hottest hip-hop party in Texas is here: 'Summer Jam HTX'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One of the biggest parties in Texas 'Summer Jam HTX’ is Saturday, June 11 at the SOHO Festival Grounds in Houston.

This will be one of the hottest summers in history and what better way to kick off the summer than with music, food, and good vibes.

With the celebration of PRIDE month, Black Music Month, and Juneteenth some of the sponsors for Summer jam HTX would like to help celebrate inclusion and diversity in the Texas community.

Sponsors like DIAGEO announced ‘Joy of June’ in a release which is a series of events that celebrate the vibrancy of black joy across the country and Summer Jam HTX is one of them.

Participants will be able to enjoy DIAGEO and its brands CIROC Vodka Spritz, Baileys Colada, and Tequila Don Julio all while dancing to the beat of the wonderful musicians.

The lineup consists of artists like MoneyBagg Yo, Latto, Bun B Tink, Saucy Santana, Og Ron C and the Chopstars, and many more.

Tickets are being sold on the event website.

Chairs will be allowed in designated areas and professional cameras are not permitted.

Parking is available and will be $20 per car, shuttles will run every 20 minutes from the parking lot.

For more information visit their website here.