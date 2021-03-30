Texas two-step: History-making hoop night for Lone Star State

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — It was a history-making night of men's college basketball for the state of Texas on Monday.

Baylor and Houston both won their way into Saturday's Final Four with victories in the Elite Eight. Houston knocked off Oregon State, 67-61, and Baylor whipped Arkansas, 81-72.

It marked the first time in nine years that two teams from the same state will be playing in the Final Four. It's only happened once in 29 years - when Louisville and Kentucky both made the Final Four in 2012.

Ohio State and Cincinnati did it three times in the 1960s, Louisville and Kentucky also did it in 1975, North Carolina and North Carolina-Charlotte did it in 1977 and Duke and North Carolina both made it in 1991.

UCLA and USC can aim for a similar feat tonight for California tonight. The Bruins and Trojans are both underdogs in their games against Michigan and Gonzaga, respectively.

The two Texas teams will meet in one of Saturday's semifinals game, guaranteeing a Texas team will have a shot to play in the national title game for the second time in three seasons. Texas Tech lost in overtime in the 2019 national title game against Virginia.

Other Texas teams to make a national championship hoop game include 1983 and 1984 Houston, 1966 Texas Western and 1948 Baylor.

The 1966 Texas Western team is the only national championship team from the state of Texas in the 82-season history of the tournament.

Here's a list of Texas schools that have made the Final Four:

2021 - Baylor, Houston

2019 - Texas Tech

2003 - Texas

1984 - Houston

1983 - Houston

1982 - Houston

1968 - Houston

1967 - Houston

1966 - Texas Western *

1956 - SMU

1950 - Baylor

1948 - Baylor

1947 - Texas

1943 - Texas

* - National championship team