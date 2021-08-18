Texas Supreme Court rules Democrats can be arrested

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Supreme Court has ruled that the House Democrats who refuse to show up to the state capitol in order to prevent Republican lawmakers from passing a voting restrictions bill can be arrested and brought to the capitol.

All the justices sided with Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday and ordered a Travis County district judge's temporary restraining order blocking the arrest of the Democratic lawmakers be revoked.

More than 50 house Democrats fled to Washington, D.C., in early July to prevent the house from having a quorum.

