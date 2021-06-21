Texas state monarch butterfly license plates available

Texas Parks and Wildlife is launching a monarch butterfly license plate June 21, 2021. The money raised from plate purchases will go to conservation efforts for the butterflies.

The license plates cost $30, in addition to regular license fees. Officials said $22 of the $30 goes directly to help fund conservation efforts right here in Texas.

The conservation license plates are available for your vehicle, motorcycle or trailer. If your license plate isn't due for renewal right now, the cost will be pro-rated. The plates can be purchased by clicking here.