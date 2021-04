AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Senate has passed a measure that will allow people to buy alcohol to go from restaurants permanently.

The bill will allow beer, wine, and mixed drinks to be included in pickup and delivery orders.

It's been allowed for the past year while dining rooms were shut down due to the pandemic.

The new bill will make that permanent.

The measure now heads to Gov. Greg Abbott's office for approval, where he is expected to sign it into law.