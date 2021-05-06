Texas Senate approves bill ending conceal carry gun permit

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Senate has passed House Bill 1927, which would eliminate the need for a concealed carry permit for legal gun owners.

They did make several changes to the bill, including adding increased penalties for felons caught with firearms. It will now go back to the Texas House for a vote on those changes.

Some Texas lawmakers say the bill sends the wrong message.

"I've overwhelmingly worried about the impact of this bill on the safety of important police officers,” said State Sen. Beverly Powell (D-Burleson).

And others worry about the results that eventually could occur.

"Any criminal will now be able to walk freely with a handgun in a holster with no fears of being arrested,” added State Sen. Borris Miles (D-Houston). “We're basically saying the wild, wild west is open."

If passed, the bill could allow anyone at least 21 years and older to carry a handgun without a permit unless they're prohibited from doing so by state or federal law.

Gov. Greg Abbott has said he will sign the bill into law if it reaches his desk.

