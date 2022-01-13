Watch
NewsTexas News

Actions

Texas ranks as top spot for growth state in 2021

People are moving to Lone Star State for better life
items.[0].videoTitle
A new report indicates that Texas is the top destination for moving into.
Texas Flag
Posted at 6:42 AM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 07:47:03-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new report indicates that Texas is the top destination for moving into.

According to the latest U-Haul growth index, Texas earns bragging rights as the top growth state for 2021.

“Texas is open for business," said Matt Merrill, U-Haul area district vice president for DFW and West Texas.

To make the list, the company looked at the total number of one way U-haul trucks entering a city versus leaving in a calendar year.

U-Haul reports the arrivals of one truck into Texas jumped by 19% while departures rose 18% over 2020. And in 2021, arrivals made up just over 50% of all one-way traffic in Texas.

Merrill said people are moving to Texas for jobs opportunities and a lower cost of living.

“We see a lot of growth coming from the east and west coast," he said. "A lot of people moving here from California, New York. We also see a lot of people coming in from the Chicago market."

Dylan Hattaway said he moved from Huntington, Ind., to Corpus Christi this past December for a better life and because of the weather.

“I’ve never seen the ocean," Hattaway said. "And I figured what better chance than to move right beside it."

The top 5 Texas cities out of 25 on the list are:

7.            College station-Bryan, TX

15.         Grapevine, TX

16.         Austin, TX

22.         Richardson, tX

25.         Carrollton, TX

Texas ranks number one in the nation for growth state and has five cities among the top 25. Corpus Christi wasn't ranked.

“And then I heard there are a lot more job opportunities down here then what there is up north," Hattaway said. "And the energy down here is so much better."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Christmas

Submit your Holiday Decorations here