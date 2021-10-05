Texas nursing homes seeking $400M in federal coronavirus relief

HOUSTON, Texas — Texas nursing homes want $400 million in federal coronavirus relief to help with their staffing needs.
Houston NBC affiliate KPRC reports that 40 percent of the state's 100,000 nursing-home employees aren't vaccinated against COVID-19.
These employees may be forced to get vaccinated or be fired this month.
Meanwhile, there's seemingly no sign of assistance for nursing homes.
There has not been a bill filed in the latest special session of the Texas Legislature to cover relief funds for them.