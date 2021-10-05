Watch
Texas nursing homes seeking $400M in federal coronavirus relief

Posted at 12:23 PM, Oct 05, 2021
HOUSTON, Texas — Texas nursing homes want $400 million in federal coronavirus relief to help with their staffing needs.

Houston NBC affiliate KPRC reports that 40 percent of the state's 100,000 nursing-home employees aren't vaccinated against COVID-19.

These employees may be forced to get vaccinated or be fired this month.

Meanwhile, there's seemingly no sign of assistance for nursing homes.

There has not been a bill filed in the latest special session of the Texas Legislature to cover relief funds for them.

