Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later

HOUSTON, TX — A Texas teen who went missing more than eight years ago has been found alive and is currently in a Houston hospital, announced the Texas Center for the Missing.

Officials said the search for 17-year-old Rudy Farias is now over, and eight years after he was last seen has been found safe.

Farias, now 25 years old, disappeared in March 2015. He was last seen walking his 2 dogs, and according to Houston police, the dogs were found, but Farias was not.

"How did this happen? We believe in miracles, and this certainly was a miracle," said Tim Miller, Texas Equusearch Director.

Tim Miller, who is the director for Texas Equusearch, is one of several people who helped search high and low for Farias.

"I can't even tell you how many times we searched and how many leads and tips came in, and they just kind of faded away, and now all of a sudden this," added Tim Miller, Texas Equusearch Director.

At the time of Farias' disappearance, loved ones said he suffered from PTSD, depression, and asthma.

"I'm scared because he is alone by himself," said one family member.

Miller says they followed up on every tip.

"In the beginning, we met with the family and detectives out there, and we found a backpack. We talked to someone with a catering truck that said they saw him, then there were different possible sightings in different places," said Tim Miller, Texas Equusearch Director.

"I think now there's a lot of questions. There's a lot of investigation to kind of see what happened, where it happened, how it happened," Miller added.

The family of Rudy Farias says a good samaritan spotted him at a church and then called 911. Authorities confirmed it was Rudy.

According to NBC News, Rudy's mother said he is in "bad shape" physically and mentally. He reportedly had several bruises, burns, and scrapes at the time he was found. She is grateful to have him back and is asking for prayers.