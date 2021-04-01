Texas lawmen pause to remember fallen comrade

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Law enforcement officers across the state will pause what they're doing and activate their red and blue lights early Thursday afternoon to recognize a fallen comrade.

Gov. Greg Abbott has asked every law enforcement officer in the state to stop and turn their emergency lights on for one minute to honor the late DPS trooper Chad Walker.

The San Patricio Sheriff's Office says they will be meeting with Taft, Sinton, Odem, Mathis and Gregory police outside the San Patricio County Courthouse in Sinton for the moment of honor.

Walker was shot last Friday while responding to a call about a stranded motorist near Mexia near Waco.

When Walker stopped his unit, the suspect opened fire and hit him twice.

Walker died from his injuries yesterday.

He made his final journey home to Groesbeck, accompanied by a procession of fellow officers last night.

No word on when funeral services for Walker will be held.

Trooper Walker's first assignment with the DPS was in Corpus Christi.

We learned yesterday when the DPS announced Walker had died that he was an organ donor.

The man who gave his life protecting the highways of Texas continues to give after his death.

Doctors say his donation could save many lives.

But it could also have a more far-reaching impact of raising awareness about organ donation.

