Texas Education Agency moving forward with Houston ISD takeover

HOUSTON, Texas — The Texas Education Agency announced Wednesday that it is moving forward in the takeover of the state's largest school district.

The Houston Independent School District Board of Trustees was notified by letter this morning after TEA Commissioner Mike Morath met with Houston-area state lawmakers at the state capitol.

TEA commissioner Mike Morath says the goal of the takeover is to have the new leaders appointed by June 1 and serve in their positions for as short as possible.

Under state law, the TEA is required to take action like this when a campus, like HISD's Wheatley High School, goes five years in a row with unacceptable accountability ratings.

Morath says he'll select the new board, but they'll be in charge of running the district.

"These are all Houstonians. My job here is to make sure that I find the right group of people, have diverse backgrounds, diverse perspective, high degree of ethics, integrity, wisdom, that really believe that all children can learn and achieve at high levels that will come together as a governing team," said Mike Morath, Texas Education Agency Commissioner.

"I'm finding people who's who are who are going to exercise good judgment, who are going to take in all the facts. They're going to talk to their friends and neighbors and teachers and parents and students and listen to reports from the administration and make good governance decisions for that district," added Morath.

