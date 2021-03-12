Menu

Texas bill would raise minimum teacher salary to $70K

Posted at 8:09 AM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 09:09:26-05

A bill introduced in the Texas legislature aims to raise the minimum salary for all Texas teachers.

The bill, if made into law, would set the minimum salary at $70,000.

That would be an increase of almost $13,000 from the average base salary reported by the Texas Education Agency for the 2019-2020 school year, and a little over $8,000 above the national average, according to the National Center for Education Statistics during the 2018-2019 school year.

Round Rock representative James Talarico announced HB 3580 Thursday.

"Why focus on teachers?" said Talarico. "Teachers are THE most important profession. Without them, there would be no other profession. Instead of just calling teachers 'heroes,' let’s pay them like heroes."

Talarico is a member of the Calendars Committee, the Public Education Committee, and the Juvenile Justice and Family Issues Committee.

