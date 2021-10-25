Supreme Court allows Texas abortion law to stand - for now

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Supreme Court will allow the controversial Texas abortion ban remain in effect, while challenges to this law play out.

The high court agreed to hear oral arguments on the law that will begin on Nov. 1.

The ban outlaws abortions past six weeks of pregnancy -- which is sooner than most women even know they're pregnant.

When justices hear oral arguments, they'll focus on the unusual structure of this law.

Texas officials aren't allowed to enforce it.

Instead, private citizens -- from any state -- can bring a civil suit against anyone who helps a pregnant person get an abortion.