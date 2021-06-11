Watch
State Representative Abel Herrero announces re-election bid for district 34

Office of State Representative Abel Herrero
Posted at 10:29 AM, Jun 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-11 11:29:55-04

State Representative Abel Herrero has announced he will seek re-election to the Texas House of Representatives for House District 34.

“It is an honor and a privilege to serve the people of House District 34, and it is my hope that the citizens of Nueces County will allow me to continue representing them,” Herrero said.

House District 34 covers Robstown, Bishop, Banquete, Petronila, Agua Dulce, Driscoll, and parts of Corpus Christi and Sandia. A map of the district can be found here.

“Together, we have made great strides to ensure a brighter future for everyone in the Coastal Bend. With the community’s support, I will continue to demand that Texas invests in the future of our children, communities, and economy," Herrero said. "I am ready, willing, and able to keep fighting for all Coastal Bend priorities.”

Herrero serves as Vice-Chair of the House Committee on Energy Resources and is also on the House Committee on Agriculture and Livestock.

