Watch Now
NewsTexas News

Actions

Starbucks' new drive-thru in Texas is the coffee giant's first 3D-printed store in the US

Starbucks 3D printed
City of Brownsville
Starbucks 3D printed
Posted
and last updated

BROWNSVILLE, Tx — Starbucks is opening its first 3D-printed store in the United States this week in Brownsville, Texas, along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The 1,400-square-foot building's shell is made of concrete that was printed in place by a machine supported by a crane.

The exterior of the drive-thru-only location features the concrete's gray color with large corrugated slabs and rounded corners.

Both the walk-up window and drive-thru lanes are shaded by pergola-like overhangs.

The new location is set to open on Friday.

Starbucks has not said whether more stores like it are on the horizon or why the company chose Brownsville for this innovative design.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BucDays