Some Texas drivers license applicants facing long waits

Those facing extended wait times at local Texas Department of Public Safety motor vehicle offices have this to consider.

It could be worse.

Consider a recent line at a "mega center" in North Texas.

Lines starting forming as early as 2 a.m. at some Department of Public Safety offices.

Some enterprising people brought chairs, pillows and blankets to keep comfortable during their long waits.

"It's the craziest thing you know," said drivers license applicant Vernell Gorelick. "This great state of Texas and here's what we're doing to basically have people just get the basics of a drivers license."

DPS officials say the long lines are because of pandemic delays.

They recommend making an appointment online, even if you have to wait a few weeks.

Only a few walk-ins are taken each day, and the line can be 100 people long.

Depending on the day and office, sometimes only 25 customers are lucky enough to get a ticket for an appointment that they have to come back for later that day.