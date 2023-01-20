SILVER ALERT: Missing 88-year-old woman in Harris County

The Harris County Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for Merilyn Jerome, an 88-year-old, white, female that stands five feet eight inches.

She weighs 120 pounds with gray hair, and blue eyes, last seen wearing a gray jacket and blue jeans with a gray purse.

Jerome is diagnosed with cognitive impairment and was last seen on Jan. 19 at 2:00 p.m., near the 3300 block of Candlelon Dr. Spring.

She is believed to be in a white 2014 Toyota Avalon with a Texas license plate DGF6002.

Officials ask that if you have any information to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-755-7427.

Law enforcement believes that the senior citizen may pose a threat to her own health and safety.