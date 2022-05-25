Sierra Pizarro reports live from Uvalde

This morning, all eyes are on Uvalde, where less than 24 hours ago, an elementary school was targeted by a mass shooter.

The suspect is Salvador Ramos, and the number of people killed is now at 21, the majority of lives accounted for in that number of 21 killed are children.

Shock now takes over Uvalde and the country.

"This is what we're known for,” said 38-year-old former Robb Elementary student Adolfo Hernandez. “Now, we're forever etched in history with this graphic scene that happened to a school I went to as a kid. This town is just heartbroken, devastated by what's happened." The pain in Hernandez's eyes is the same pain seen all around Uvalde.

The suspect, Ramos, was shot and killed by police on scene.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirms Ramos is an 18-year-old who lived here in the city.

Law enforcement said Ramos came through the doors of Robb Elementary at around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday after shooting his own grandmother and crashing his car near the school.

Several other people were also wounded in the attack, including law enforcement officers.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is now leading this investigation in a place where students and staff shouldn't have to worry for their lives.

They expected to be safe at Robb Elementary on Tuesday morning as they were going about their school day.

The students and teachers were focused on celebrating the end of the school year -- their last day before Summer break.

Tragedy, anger, and shock now overshadow all of that, and those feelings aren't what 7- to- 10-year-olds are supposed to navigate.

Second through fourth graders are taught here at this school.

The Uvalde CISD superintendent announced grief counseling will be provided to them, staff, and community members at 10 a.m. inside the local civic center.

He also announced the school year is now over, and that all district activities are canceled.