Sierra Pizarro: Blood drives in Uvalde aim to provide help to heartbroken community

Uvalde continues to navigate the aftermath of the mass shooting that happened a little more than 24 hours ago inside Robb Elementary, residents are asking for a couple of things: prayer and help.

That's what they're getting.

Help is taking shape in the form of a long line that bends around the Herby Ham Activity Center, just five minutes away from the school where an emergency blood drive is taking place. It started at 9 a.m. and will go until 2 p.m.

Two donation buses are set up in the parking lot, taking in 150-plus donors Wednesday alone.

Social media and us – the news – are major tools in getting information out right now.

The emergency call for blood was sent out last night by the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center, San Antonio’s principal blood bank.

Community members and people who know people affected by the Robb Elementary mass shooting are ready to help.

Texas Sen. John Cornyn also donated before making his way to Uvalde High School for a news conference with Gov. Greg Abbott and others, which we will air right here on KRIS 6 News in about 30 minutes.

The governor will provide an update on the state's coordinated response to this tragedy.