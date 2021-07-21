Shelter in place order issued in La Porte after chemical leak

LA PORTE, Texas — Emergency officials in La Porte have issued a shelter in place order after a chemical leak in the city.

La Porte is located about 25 miles southeast of Houston.

Emergency management officials say a Dow Chemical Company had a release of the chemical hydroxy ethyl acrylate, which is used in several industries including acrylic nails.

Officials in La Porte are urging people who live near the plant to stay indoors. Close all their windows and doors and turn off their air conditioning until they are instructed otherwise.

Dow representatives say there is no indication of any off-site impact.

They say the shelter in place order is out of an abundance of caution.

