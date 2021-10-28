Report: Cruz delaying Biden's State Department nominees

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A new report says U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz is delaying dozens of President Joe Biden's key State Department nominees, in retaliation for a Biden decision to drop the United States' opposition to a Russian pipeline to Germany.

Cruz himself can't completely block a nomination. However, he can slow down the process.

The Texas Tribune reports Cruz's actions are sounding alarms by Democrats and White House officials about national security concerns.

On Wednesday, Cruz defended the delays, telling the Tribune:

"The president's weakness and incompetence is what's creating a national security issue," Cruz told the Tribune.

