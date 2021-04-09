Police searching for missing 12-year-old, Amber Alert issued

An Amber Alert has been issued for 12-year-old Aaron McBeth.

Law enforcement officials believe him to be in grave or immediate danger.

He is a white male, 4’10”, 85 lbs dirty blond hair, brown eyes, last seen wearing a gray “iron man” shirt, blue jeans, black shoes with a stripe on the side, with a dark blue ball cap.

Police are looking for 32-year-old Sylvia Ashley Garcia in connection with his abduction.

She is a white female, 5’02, 150 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Gonzales Police Department at 830-672-8686.