Police must keep body cameras on with this new Texas law

AUSTIN, Texas — Police departments across Texas will be impacted by a new law.

Officers now are required to keep body cams on during investigations.

This law was inspired by the death of Botham Jean, who was shot dead in his own apartment by former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger.

Previously, officers were allowed to turn these cameras off if they were in a "non-confrontational" encounter with a person.

Now, the new law requires them to record every part of an investigation.

Guyger is serving a 10-year prison sentence for murder.

