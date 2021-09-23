New Texas law helps prosecute human smuggling cases

MCALLEN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott signed a new bill that he says makes it easier to prosecute cases involving human smuggling.

Abbott signed the bill Wednesday during ceremonies in McAllen.

“One of the worst challenges that we see as a result of these open border policies is we're seeing a dramatic increase in the amount of human smuggling,” Abbott said.

Senate Bill 576 would make it easier to prosecute people accused of human smuggling because law enforcement wouldn't need proof a payment was made in exchange for services, Abbott said.

The bill also elevates the crime to a felony if money is involved.

