National Study: H-E-B named No. 1 for best online grocery experience

We as Texans all know that H-E-B is the best grocery store around, but according to a new national study, they also provide the best online grocery experience.
A study from global research firm, Ipsos, released their latest E-Commerce Experience Report which ranks nationwide brands on their fulfillment of online orders for pickup; and H-E-B topped their list.
The research firm’s study focused on feedback from 2,000 consumers across 14 grocery chains. Ipsos measured online experiences using five key indicators:
- User experiences of brands’ online and/or mobile ordering platforms
- Accuracy of orders and standards of product quality
- How wait times were impacted by order volumes
- Whether pickup instructions were followed by associates
- Availability of menu items and inclusion in online orders
According to the results provided by the research company, H-E-B “Leads among all grocery stores largely due to in-stock availability, ability to schedule pickup times, and good instructions on order pickup. Perfect accuracy, no fees or minimums, and excellent communication help them lead the category. “
Since May 2021, H-E-B has offered free Curbside pick-up for orders over $35 in more than 250 stores across the state. Customers can place their H-E-B Curbside order through the company’s My H-E-B mobile app or online at heb.com.
Publix came second to H-E-B in the e-commerce report, while Aldi came in third.