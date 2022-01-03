National Park Service announces five entrance fee-free days for 2022

The National Park Service has announced five entrance fee-free days for 2022.

The entrance fee-free days are a way for the National Parks Service to encourage visitation to some of the best parks in the country and make them accessible to everyone.

According to the park service, national parks have something for everyone.

"Recreational experiences can range from a relaxing picnic to a thrilling white-water adventure and everything in between, including walking, camping, fishing, stargazing, swimming and paddling. Demonstrations and programs at cultural sites connect us with traditions from the past. Notable people and their contributions to society are remembered at historical sites. Chances to view wildlife in their natural habitats and see geological wonders provide lasting memories."

The following days will be admission-free in 2022:

National Parks in Texas include: