More than 400,000 Texas customers currently without power

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More than 400,000 Texans currently are without power after Nicholas made landfall overnight.

The storm packed 75 mph winds as it touched down on the eastern part of the Matagorda Peninsula.

Winds where whipping across that area as heavy rain made way for flooding there.

Rescue teams and resources are in the Houston area and along the coast.

Nicholas is expected to bring heavy rain and flooding to storm-battered Louisiana later today and into tomorrow.

Local AEP Texas crews are in Port Lavaca, Bay City and El Camp after the storm made landfall.

Those crews from the Coastal Bend were sent to the area ahead of the storm to help with power outages caused by heavy rains and flooding.

