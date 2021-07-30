Moral March for Democracy reaches Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Moral March for Democracy has reached the state capitol in Austin.

The march started in Georgetown on Wednesday and ended in Austin today.

The group walked 27 miles and they plan to host a voting rights rally at the state capitol this afternoon.

It was put together by the Poor People's Campaign.

Their goal is to get the senate and white house to end the filibuster, pass all provisions of the For the People Act, and fully restore the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

It's in response to what the campaign calls an effort by state republicans to disenfranchise poor people and people of color.

