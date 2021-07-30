Watch
Moral March for Democracy reaches Austin

Rally set at state capitol for Friday afternoon
The Moral March for Democracy has reached the state capitol in Austin.
Posted at 12:56 PM, Jul 30, 2021
AUSTIN, Texas — The Moral March for Democracy has reached the state capitol in Austin.

The march started in Georgetown on Wednesday and ended in Austin today.

The group walked 27 miles and they plan to host a voting rights rally at the state capitol this afternoon.

It was put together by the Poor People's Campaign.

Their goal is to get the senate and white house to end the filibuster, pass all provisions of the For the People Act, and fully restore the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

It's in response to what the campaign calls an effort by state republicans to disenfranchise poor people and people of color.

