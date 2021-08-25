Missing Arlington dog rescued from storm drain

ARLINGTON, Texas — First responders in Arlington were called in to help rescue an elderly dog that had fallen into a storm drain.

The 15-year-old dog, Zoe, was first reported missing last Thursday.

According to her family, she got out and never came back.

Neighbors heard a dog barking from a manhole.

By Saturday, crews were digging up the street to get to Zoe.

"We can't thank them enough, we can't say, 'Thank you' enough for rescuing our dog,” said Andrea Tankersley, Zoe’s owner. “That was just amazing, and we're really thankful."

The good news is, Zoe is doing well and recovering at home with her family.

The entire operation to rescue her from the drain took about 10 hours.

