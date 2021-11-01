Man charged in connection with Halloween mass shooting in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas — A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly Halloween party mass shooting in Texarkana, Texas.

Just before midnight on Saturday, police say a man opened fire into a crowd of nearly 200 people attending a party at an activity center there.

One person was killed and nine others were injured.

Authorities say a 20-year-old man died in the shooting. The nine others taken to the hospital.

Police described the scene as chaotic.

"When we got here I understand that there were several a large crowd in the parking lot involved in several fights, so we requested assistance from and everybody that was available,” Texarkana police spokesman Shawn Vaughn said.

The suspect is in jail on aggravated assault charges with additional charges pending.

