Justice Department asks judge to block abortion law

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Justice Department asked a federal judge to issue a temporary restraining order that would prevent the state from going forward with that law which prevents nearly all abortions.

The Texas law makes abortions illegal after the detection of a fetal heartbeat, which occurs at about six weeks. At that point — just two weeks after a missed menstrual period — many women aren't even aware that they're pregnant.

The law also does not make exceptions for pregnancies resulting from rape or incest.

The Justice Department arguing in it's filing that Texas adopted the law to quote, "Prevent women from exercising their constitutional rights."

Last week, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday that the Justice Department is filing a lawsuit over the state's restrictive abortion law.

"The act is clearly unconstitutional under long-stand Supreme Court precedent," Garland said.

The law went into effect on Sept. 1. Later that day, the Supreme Court ruled in a 5-4 decision — with Chief Justice John Roberts and the court's three liberal judges in dissent — that the law could take effect while appeal courts consider its legality.

Garland said in a statement that the Department of Justice would "protect" the rights of women seeking abortions across the country.

His statement came days after President Joe Biden denounced the Supreme Court's decision and promised a "whole-of-government response" to fight the law.

There is no word on when the judge will rule on the request.

This is a developing news story and will provide more information as it comes in.