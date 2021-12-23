Injuries reported after fire at Baytown refinery

BAYTOWN, Texas — There are reports of injuries after what officials are calling a major industrial accident and fire at an Exxon-Mobil plant in Baytown, just east of Houston, around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Three people were taken out by life-flight and a fourth by ambulance after some type of explosion inside the plant.

People in the area also reported a loud explosion at the time of the incident.

Police say those people are stable and everyone else at the work site is accounted for.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

