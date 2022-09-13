Houston Police Department confirm there is no active shooter at Heights High School

UPDATE: Sept. 13, 2022, 3:04 p.m.

Investigators in Houston confirm there is no active shooter at Heights High School on the city's northeast side.

According to authorities, Harris County Precinct 1 received a call at approximately 1:11 p.m. for reports of an active shooter.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to the call and were on campus within minutes.

Officials said they quickly entered Heights High School and cleared the building of students and staff.

"I'm proud of our team's response," said HPD Chief Troy Finner.

ORIGINAL:

The Houston Police Department received reports of an active shooter at Heights High School in northeast Houston on Tuesday afternoon.

The high school, located at 413 E. 13th Street in Houston, Texas has a heavy police presence at the moment.

"HPD is on scene. We will provide more updates as information becomes available," stated HPD on Twitter.

According to authorities, there have been no injuries reported as of now.

Houston Constable Alan Rosen said Deputies are still clearing the building.

Parents are being asked to go to the Bethlehem Lutheran Church at 306 E. 15th Street for updates, according to the Houston Police Department.

HISD said school will be released early and buses are being sent to pick up the students.

This is a developing story, check back with KRIS 6 for more updates.