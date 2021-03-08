Houston mayor condemns "mask off" party scheduled at nightclub

HOUSTON, Texas — State and local leaders along with healthcare workers are condemning a "mask off" party being thrown at a Houston nightclub.

The event is being promoted by a club called Concrete Cowboy and is scheduled for Wednesday March 10, the first day the governor's lifting of his mask order goes into effect.

Houston mayor Sylvester Turner says he doesn't support the event and believes gatherings like this in Texas could become super spreaders.

"Promoters across the country are saying because Texas is open, fully open and because they can't hold their events in their states, they are bringing their events to Texas and that poses a serious risk," said Turner.

Governor Abbott says if COVID-19 cases begin to rise and reach a certain threshold for a week straight, local leaders can step in to impose restrictions.